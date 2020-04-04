Independent contractors, gig workers not qualifying for state unemployment benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chad Percle says life was pretty good before the coronavirus outbreak.
“Right before all of this, we all took a trip. My parents, my sister, we all went to Florida,” said Percle.
Percle says he worked part-time at a doggy day camp. He would spend his off-time working at events around the Capital City.
“I was also doing my sound engineering job at live concerts around town, at the Manship Theater, places like that,” Percle said.
Unfortunately, Percle, like many others, is now unemployed.
“I lost my jobs within two weeks of each other because of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Percle.
Percle says he joined the long line of people seeking unemployment benefits. He says he finally got an answer after nearly two weeks, but it wasn’t the one he was expecting.
“'You’re ineligible because you didn’t earn enough wages.' I was in shock, and I kept asking, ‘What do I do?’” Percle said.
As a contracted worker, Percle does not pay into unemployment, and he says the income from his part-time job was not enough for him to qualify.
“What I hope comes out of this is a teaching tool, what things that we need to change because I don’t know what else to do here," he said.
The federal government recently extended unemployment benefits to gig workers and independent contractors, but it could be weeks before states start rolling out those new applications.
For now, the state has increased the number of employees taking applications to 300 people to help improve the long wait times people are experiencing.
