FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weekend for most

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -We’ll be dodging a few light showers Saturday and early Sunday as a storm system passes through the Northern Gulf of Mexico.
Most of the rain and storms will be confined to the coastal waters, but the local area may see a few light rain showers especially Saturday night into predawn Sunday.
Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the upper 70°s to low 80°s both Saturday and Sunday.
A warming trend will kick into high gear as we begin the upcoming work week. Highs are expected to climb to near 90° by mid week.
An upper air disturbance could bring some scattered showers and maybe a rumble or two of thunder Monday, April 6. High pressure keeps a decent lid on the atmosphere for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday morning. Rain chances will be high especially overnight Thursday into early Friday morning as the front moves through.
Temperatures should take a decent dip to end the week heading into Easter weekend. We’ll keep a 10% rain mention for Easter weekend as a few upper air disturbances pass nearby.
Temperatures should be very comfortable for the Easter Bunny.
