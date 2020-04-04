Critical care nurse shares poem about coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A critical care nurse in the Baton Rouge area shared a poem she recently wrote about the coronavirus.
“Corona war”
Our world has changed in a blink of an eye
For overnight it seems like our loved ones have said goodbye
The Corona Virus has made a stance
And now we lead a life of social distance
The enemy has come to attack all we hold dear
To refuse us the happiness of all we hold near
People are dying and there’s a lack of supplies
We can see the fear, worry, and the horror in their eyes
But rest assured that God is with us
He created man and woman in the book of Genesis
We are His beloved children and He loves us all
And because of Him, Doctors and Nurses will answer the call
To be there for you and your family in your time of need
Please protect us and give our warnings heed
So we can better fight this battle together as one
United, with God, this war is already won
-Kimberly McCaskill
BSN, RN, TNCC
McCaskill said she does writing on the side, usually for her personal use but decided to share this after strong encouragement from friends.
