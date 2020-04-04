Critical care nurse shares poem about coronavirus

A critical care nurse has shared a poem about the coronavirus.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A critical care nurse in the Baton Rouge area shared a poem she recently wrote about the coronavirus.

“Corona war”

Our world has changed in a blink of an eye

For overnight it seems like our loved ones have said goodbye

The Corona Virus has made a stance

And now we lead a life of social distance

The enemy has come to attack all we hold dear

To refuse us the happiness of all we hold near

People are dying and there’s a lack of supplies

We can see the fear, worry, and the horror in their eyes

But rest assured that God is with us

He created man and woman in the book of Genesis

We are His beloved children and He loves us all

And because of Him, Doctors and Nurses will answer the call

To be there for you and your family in your time of need

Please protect us and give our warnings heed

So we can better fight this battle together as one

United, with God, this war is already won

-Kimberly McCaskill

BSN, RN, TNCC

McCaskill said she does writing on the side, usually for her personal use but decided to share this after strong encouragement from friends.

