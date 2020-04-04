BRG rededicates hospital as it prepares for possible surge in coronavirus patients

Baton Rouge General held a re-dedication ceremony for its Mid City campus, which has, in part, recently been reopened in an effort to prepare for a possible surge in coronavirus patients. (Source: Baton Rouge General)
By Rachael Thomas | April 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 9:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) held a re-dedication ceremony Friday morning for its Mid City acute care hospital as staff members there prepare for a possible surge in coronavirus patients.

In an effort to make the Mid City hospital the center of the community’s surge plan, new beds will be opened as part of an acute-care hospital. BRG will work with other hospitals in the area to care for COVID patients who aren’t able to get care elsewhere.

The re-dedication ceremony was held Friday, April 3.

Pat Davis, caplain at BRG, led the ceremony.

