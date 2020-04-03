Winn-Dixie expands safety measures due to COVID-19

The following information is from Southeastern Grocers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The parent company to local Winn-Dixie stores, Southeastern Grocers Inc. announced they will close for business on Easter Sunday, April 12 to provide their associates with a day of rest to spend with their family and loved ones.
They also announced other precautionary measures to help limit the exposure of associates and customers to the coronavirus.
- Southeastern Grocers to close all stores on Easter Sunday in gratitude of hardworking store associates.
- The company is providing continuous appreciation for frontline associates through weekly bonuses, expediting first quarter store bonuses and offering meals for associates.
- Southeastern Grocers is hiring more than 5,000 temporary workers who have experienced restricted hours or job loss due to COVID-19.
- Local Winn-Dixie store associates will conduct temperature checks and are able to wear masks and gloves while working.
- Grocer’s elevated safety standards to include limiting the number of customers shopping at peak times and the installation of social distancing floor markers and Plexiglas partitions at all store registers, customer service desks, pharmacies and liquor store counters.
- All stores continue to provide touch-free payment option at checkouts.
- Grocer will continue to offer modified store and pharmacy hours as well as designated shopping hours for high-risk customers, and extended shopping hours for first responders and health care professionals.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.