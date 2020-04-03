Volunteers needed for foster kids during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a time of uncertainty with the growing concern of COVID-19, the need for Capital Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Association grows even greater.
Community volunteers are needed in East Baton Rouge Parish for abused and neglected children as this health crisis unfolds.
These children who don’t have a CASA volunteer and those who will enter foster care during this crisis have already faced enough through neglect and abuse need a voice to speak up for them in their best interest.
To become a CASA volunteer the first step is to attend an information session. The orientations are being conducted online until further notice.
To RSVP for one of the following 45-minute online sessions, please visit casabr.org/volunteer.
- Wednesday, April 8, at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 25, at 10 a.m.
- Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 4, at 12 p.m.
- Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, May 22, at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 27, at 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m.
- Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 30, at 12 p.m.
CASA is accepting people into its next volunteer training class, which starts June 9.
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit casabr.org, or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.