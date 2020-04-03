Owner of Greek restaurant that just reopened post-2016 flood trying to make ends meet amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eman Qasim slouches in the corner booth of his restaurant.
“Our type of business gets slow on Fridays in Lent season,” he said.
It’s something he’s used to, considering his best-selling dish is chicken shwarma.
Since the governor ordered that all restaurants close their dining rooms, Qasim sighed, it’s a matter of waiting for the phone to ring.
The owner of Kabob’s Greek Lebanese Restaurant on George O’Neal isn’t complaining though. He has been through much worse.
In 2016, his restaurant took on three and a half feet of water. It took Qasim and his business partner three years to decide to try again.
He and his crew had been in the kitchen just three months when Governor John Bel Edwards shut down all dining rooms.
“If we start with only takeout,” he said, “I was concerned about a week later they would say we need to shut down.”
The phone near the front door rings, and his staff snaps to attention.
It's an order for shrimp. It is Lent, after all.
Business during the shutdown has not been as bad as Qasim and his workers had feared.
“Actually,” Qasim said, “it was a good wee for us with only takeout.”
Thanks to the Shenandoah community, he has been able to pay his workers and at least break even, but he cannot wait until this is over.
“I don’t want to go through this again. The first time, it was a flood. It was God’s will,” Qasim said. “This time, it’s a virus. Nobody has control yet, but I don’t want to close these doors.”
He says he’s ready to invite guests back inside to properly thank the people who are pulling him through.
“I think I will stand at the door and hug everybody that walks in,” he said.
Three weeks into quarantine, that’s something most of us are looking forward to. And some delicious Greek and Lebanese food wouldn’t hurt either.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.