Mayor Broome: ‘We will get through this together’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s easy to focus on the negative. There’s more than enough to go around right now. But there’s hope, too.
During a press conference held Friday, April 3, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stressed that point.
WAFB wants to help you keep your spirits high. That’s why we created a new group on Facebook called Reason To Smile. There you can share all the little things that help you find a smile every day. When you focus on the good, good things come.
Not on Facebook? No problem! You can also submit your videos and pictures to 9Reports in the video box below.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.