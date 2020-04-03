La. police department’s alleged use of ‘The Purge’ siren to announce curfew sparks debate

CROWLEY, La. (WAFB) - Cops in one La. town decided to announce curfew by blaring sirens from ‘The Purge’ movie series.
In the movie series, the sirens signal the start and end of “The Purge”, a 12-hour event wherein all crime, including murder, becomes legal and emergency services become unavailable.
Debate ensued.
Crowley Police Department announced on its Facebook page that an audible alarm, different from its regular sirens, would be used at the start of the 9 p.m. curfew.
That post did not specify the alarm would be sirens from the movie.
Reactions to the siren were shared on social media.
“There was nothing wrong with the Purge Siren. Maybe people that [were] offended [need] to take a look around. Crowley is in bad shape and not just because of the virus. Too many walking to streets looking for things to steal. One day they will walk up to the wrong house. Thank you to the city police and the [sheriff’s] office,” said one user.
“Given the nature of the time, this is highly inappropriate actions by local law enforcement.” said another user who described the act as immature.
One user claiming to be a home healthcare worker said the sound scared “quiet a few elderly and mentally challenged patients.”
Another user said the siren was humorous.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said his office received complaints from residents who mistook his deputies for the officers involved.
In a statement, he said the sheriff’s office will not utilize any type of siren to announce curfew.
A spokesperson for the Crowley Police Department didn’t immediately return a call.
