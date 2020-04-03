La. governor warns models show thousands of new hospitalizations daily without social distancing

“On the purple curve or scenario where everyone complies with the stay at home order, the Greater New Orleans region’s health care system would have the time and the ability to take care of us as we get sick. It means far fewer of our neighbors, family members and friends will die,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, the assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. “Unfortunately this is likely not the case on the blue curve or scenario where everyone is effectively social distancing in the region. Social distancing is a valuable shield against coronavirus, but it is not as strong as staying at home.”