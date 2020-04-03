KIRAN: Why the discrepancy between LDH, parish coroners on number of coronavirus deaths?

It’s something the 9News Investigators have been tracking daily: the number of people who are dying due to the coronavirus and underlying conditions in the local parishes. The numbers released by the Louisiana Deptartment of Health (LDH) are significantly lower than what the parish coroners are reporting, specifically for East and West Baton Rouge parishes. In fact, in the case of West Baton Rouge Parish, LDH has been reporting one COVID-19 death for nearly two weeks, that is until Friday, April 3. Guerin, however, says it was a total of three last weekend, six on April 2, and now it’s up to seven. The state still shows three.