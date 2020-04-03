How to send cards to patients at Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a simple and meaningful way to help during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s a good one.
Baton Rouge General is currently collecting cards for patients in need of a smile. Cards will be distributed to patients throughout the hospital, including in the ICU.
The project is a partnership between BRG’s Arts in Medicine program and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
The Arts in Medicine program allows patients, family members, and staff members to engage in artistic activities to reduce stress, and in some cases, to improve a patient’s condition.
Anyone who would like to send a card to a patient can mail them to:
- Arts in Medicine
- 8585 Picardy Ave.
- Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Cards do not need to be addressed to a specific patient, nor is it necessary to sign your name or put an address. For patient safety, BRG asks that you refrain from using glue or glitter on the cards.
