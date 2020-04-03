Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has apologized on social media for posting a tweet that drew criticism from Bulldogs players and an assistant professor at the school before it was deleted. The outspoken coach on Wednesday night tweeted a picture depicting an elderly woman knitting, the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reported. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf...”, but the picture showed her knitting a noose with the hangman’s knot already tied, the newspaper reported.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn’t believe extending preseason camp for college football teams around the country is necessarily the best way to get them ready for the season. Saban says he'd prefer some “teaching sessions on the field” over the summer to prepare for camp, even if it is in shorts and T-shirts. The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of spring sports, including football practices, across the nation. Saban isn’t sold on the idea of extending fall camp. He also is not speculating on the chances of having a football season.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has re-signed free agent cornerback P.J. Williams. Terms of the new contract have not been released. Williams played regularly as a nickel back and also filled in at cornerback last season. He played in 14 regular season games and started eight. His highlights included an interception and a sack. Williams has spent his whole career with the Saints. New Orleans selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida State. He has four interceptions in 47 career games.
UNDATED (AP) — The World Games is a showcase for athletes who compete in eclectic array of sports that have one thing in common: They are not part of the regular Olympic program. Now, they'll have to wait an extra year to take part in their Olympic-style competition. The 2021 World Games has joined the parade of postponed events because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event in Birmimgham, Alabama was initially scheduled for July 2021. But that date now overlaps with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, so the World Games is also moving back a year. It will now be held July 7-17, 2022.