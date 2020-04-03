Foxhole Fest brings La. talent live to your IG feed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a time where everybody is forced to stay inside, Louisiana musicians, comedians, and event organizers are bringing live performances directly to your cell phone screen.
Foxhole Fest is being put on by Wonder South and will begin streaming love on Friday, April 3 at 8pm.
The Instagram event will consist of performances by Royal Teeth, Riarosa, Andrew Reilley, Sarah Burke, Trey and Kelsey, and Kimberly Meadowlark. The stream is hosted by comedian Omar Finley.
You can watch live on Wonder South’s Instagram profile.
