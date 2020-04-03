FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain for weekend; warmer temps next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s rain in the weekend forecast, but most of it arrives between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. Severe weather and heavy downpours are not a concern. In fact, a good bit of the WAFB area will remain essentially rain-free for the two-day period.
Both mornings will start with temperatures around 60° and under the clouds along with some pockets of mainly light fog. Afternoons will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with temperatures topping out near 80°.
Monday looks a little wetter, with scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the forecast. Rain totals will be modest once again, with most of the WAFB region receiving less than 0.25” for the day. Again, not everyone gets wet. The First Alert Forecast includes isolated to scattered rains Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Yet temperatures are likely to be the bigger weather story for these three days as highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90°.
Scattered showers and storms returned to the Storm Team’s forecast Friday and Saturday. Highs will be closer to 80° for both days.
The extended outlook for Easter Sunday currently calls for scattered rains, but the day does not look like a washout.
