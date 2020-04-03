FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet, mainly dry weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few spotty showers are showing up early on First Alert Doppler radar. Rainfall coverage will not be increasing through southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
We’re looking at really limited precipitation throughout the entire weekend.
Expect a sun/cloud mix Friday with light southeast winds and highs in the lower 80°s.
Overnight, clouds will increase as temps drop to 62°.
Only a 20-30% coverage of basically light rain for Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will top out in the upper 70°s and lower 80°s.Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.