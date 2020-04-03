EBR, Ascension sheriff’s offices report positive COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
EBRSO said five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said there are currently four staff members positive for the coronavirus because one worker previously tested positive with no symptoms and is now negative.
She added one of those now positive was a retired part-time employee, one is a supervisor, and the two others have family members in the medical field that also tested positive. She noted none of the workers that tested positive are deputies that patrol.
APSO said two of its deputies have tested positive. Officials did not give any additional information.
