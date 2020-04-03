Cyber security experts warn of phishing attacks; offer tips on how to protect data at home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With more people at home and online due to the quarantine, a couple of south Louisiana cyber security experts are warning them online safety is more important now than ever.
In your new routine, you sit down and check your work emails from home. Then, you notice an email from your bank warning you about COVID-19. However, something seems different about this email. And chances are you’re right.
“There are a lot of phishing attacks going on right now with corona or COVID-19 in the subject lines,” said Jon Davis, the CEO of SecureNation, LLC.
Davis warns residents of phishing attacks. That’s not "cast a line into the lake" kind of fishing. These are cyber attacks that target your fears.
“A phishing attack is an email from an outsider. Someone who is pretending to be someone you trust or someone you’re familiar with,” Davis added.
Phishing emails look like a familiar email but something is slightly off, like a misspelling in the address line. If you notice an email like this, delete it.
“Don’t click on anything,” said Jeff Moulton, president & CEO of Stephenson Technologies Corporation. “Don’t click on anything being sent to you, especially an attachment.”
Those attachments could download bad software onto your computer. Moulton monitors cyberattacks around the state and he offers advice to protect your at-home workspaces.
“Don’t use the same password twice for anything,” he said.
He recommends you change your password every 60 days. And if you shop online, don’t use your debit card. Use a disposable credit card or gift card. Also, pay attention to the URL.
“If you get on the internet and you go to any website that doesn’t begin with ‘HTTPS:’ don’t get there. It’s not a secure website,” Moulton explained.
To secure you data at night, Moulton says to turn your router off when you go to sleep. And monitor your children when they use the computer.
“Don’t let your kids on your computer. Period. Ever. If you have any kind of serious information on it that you don’t want exposed to the world,” added Moulton.
He thinks you’re better off buying a cheap computer exclusively for your kids to keep work and play separate. And, if you work on office-related material remotely, these cyber safety experts recommend you ask your employer how to keep that material protected while working from home.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.