Colorado State University forecast calls for ‘active’ Atlantic hurricane season

Most computer model projections for ENSO call for either a continuation of neutral conditions (neither El Niño nor La Niña phases) or possibly a modest shift towards the La Niña phase. Only the El Niño phase is routinely linked to reduced tropical activity in the Atlantic, so ENSO is assumed to be a non-factor. At the same time, SSTs across virtually the entire tropical and sub-tropical Atlantic, including the Caribbean and the Gulf, are running warmer than normal. Many experts think the SSTs will remain warmer than normal for most or all of hurricane season.