CareSouth offering curbside for WIC services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To ensure that families can still receive nutritious foods, CareSouth Medical and Dental is now offering curbside services for their WIC program.
Curbside services include providing required information to staff over the phone. Staff will then load benefits to your card from the clinic. Please remember to bring your ID and current WIC EBT card if you already have one.
Appointments can be made over the phone and services are provided at various CareSouth locations.
“We’re happy to be able to continue to provide healthy food for our families, while practicing social distancing,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere. “We’ve been offering curbside service since March 23 and it’s going really good.”
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children also known as the WIC program provides healthy food for women and infants and children up to five years old.
To apply, you must have a picture ID, show proof of Louisiana residency and income or currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, or TANF.
CareSouth WIC locations:
Baton Rouge
4142 Gus Young Ave Baton Rouge, LA - 70802
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Thursday
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday
(225) 388-5861
Baton Rouge
3111 Florida Street Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Suite A
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday
(225) 650-2093 or (225) 650-2019
Donaldsonville Clinic
904 Catalpa Street Donaldsonville, Louisiana 70346
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday
(225) 264-6800
