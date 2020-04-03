Camp J at Angola to be used for COVID-19 positive inmates who can’t be isolated at their current facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prison officials report most Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) inmates who test positive for COVID-19 will be isolated at the facility where they are imprisoned.
They added Camp J at Louisiana State Penitentiary (Angola) is now designated as a site to house offenders from local facilities if needed.
Inmates at local jails or prisons who test positive for COVID-19 will be sent to Camp J ONLY if they cannot be isolated at the facility where they are currently being held, according to DOC.
Officials explained Camp J is an isolated building about a mile away from the closest facility housing inmates.
Camp J is intended only to serve as an isolation facility for offenders who have tested positive but are not showing serious symptoms and who are not in medical distress, according to DOC.
Officials added severe cases will not be housed at Camp J and if an offender housed there begins to exhibit severe symptoms, he will be taken to an outside hospital.
According to DOC, the staff providing care to COVID-19 positive offenders at Camp J will follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and will use the proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while in contact with offenders.
Officials noted COVID positive offenders will be under strict cell isolation. All food will be served on disposable trays with disposable utensils. All personal hygiene items will be provided to offenders in their cell and the items will be disposable. Inmates and employees assigned to Camp J will not have interaction with other employees or inmates of Louisiana State Penitentiary.
