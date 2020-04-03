Broadmoor church office in flames

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second time in two days, the Broadmoor United Methodist Church on MollyLea Drive was intentionally set on fire, officials say.
A second building on church property, an office, was ignited again early Friday (April 3) morning around 5 a.m.
On Wednesday, April 1, a building that served as a meeting room for Scouts and a storage shed was set on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The room was not attached to the church and was a total loss.
Senior Pastor Rev. Donnie Wilkinson sent a statement out Wednesday asking for forgiveness of the suspected arsonist.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
