Bishop Duca issues guidance on how to celebrate Easter amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is now issued guidance to priests and deacons about how to celebrate Holy Week, the Triduum, and Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The bishop says all services are to be held privately, meaning they are restricted to a priest celebrant, a deacon, and minimum number of assisting ministers, such as a lector and cantor. Earlier, the bishop had suspended public liturgical celebrations until April 13, but is now extending that to April 30 to match Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home orders.
“I have moved carefully so we can consider all aspects of our actions during this time. Now that our stay-at-home directive has been increased to encompass all of April, I will continue to review our policies as reality dictates throughout the month,” Bishop Duca said.
“This has been an extraordinary Lenten Season to say the least,” the bishop continued, “but the disruption of our liturgical life these past few weeks is not unprecedented in the history of the Church. The Paschal mystery of Christ’s dying and rising, I have found, reveals a depth of grace that has become even more real to me in these challenging days.”
“There will be no public celebrations of Palm Sunday Mass, Holy Week, or the Triduum, but the faithful are encouraged to participate by electronic means, be that television, streaming, or other forms of communication,” the bishop said.
Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday, which is Sunday, April 5. The bishop will bless palms at St. Joseph Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Palms will not be blessed at any other location. They will not be available for public distribution.
Bishop Duca has also postponed the annual Chrism Mass, which is usually on Wednesday of Holy Week.
The bishop says the Sacred Paschal Triduum is the shortest liturgical season of the Church and begins with evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, and runs through evening prayer on Easter Sunday. The liturgies associated with Holy Thursday have been shortened to align with the bishop’s directives as they relate to the number of participating ministers.
The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night, commonly called Holy Saturday, has also been shortened, with all activities related to the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) postponed.
The diocese will air all services on its TV station (CatholicLife TV). Many parishes will also livestream their services. Those wishing to watch should check those parishes’ websites for details.
CATHOLICLIVE TV SCHEDULE
Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord, Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral with Bishop Michael Duca
- Sunday, April 5
- 10:30 a.m., and repeated at 12 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Holy Thursday of the Lord’s Supper, Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral with Bishop Michael Duca
- Thursday April 9
- 6 p.m.
Friday of the Passion of the Lord (Good Friday), From St. Joseph Cathedral with Bishop Michael Duca
- 3 p.m.
The Easter Vigil of the Holy Night (Holy Saturday), Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral with Bishop Michael Duca
- Saturday, April 11
- 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord, Mass from St. Joseph Cathedral with Bishop Michael Duca
- Sunday, April 12
- 10:30 a.m., and repeated at 12 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
CATHOLICLIFE TV CHANNELS
- Cox Cable Ch. 15 (Baton Rouge)
- Spectrum/Charter Cable Ch. 198 (Hammond)
- Spectrum/Charter Cable Ch. 10 (St. James Civil Parish)
- Fidelity Cable Ch. 14 (New Roads)
- Also available on YouTube, Roku and Facebook
In addition, CatholicLife TV will air the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday at 11:30 a.m. More resources can be found on the diocesan website at coronavirus.diobr.org, including dates and times of services which will be broadcast from Rome by EWTN. CatholicLife TV’s complete schedule of programming can be found at www.catholiclifetv.org.
