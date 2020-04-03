ACTION JACKSON: Renters are safe from eviction, but should continuing paying rent if possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Millions of Americans have run into difficult times due to the swiftly spreading coronavirus.
“Some people might not even get their job back when all this is over with," said Rickie Johnson.
Johnson says he lost his job recently because of the coronavirus. He says things went further downhill after his landlord sent out a letter threatening eviction if April rent was not paid.
“If they start evicting people, a lot of us don’t know where we’re going to go,” Johnson said.
East Baton Rouge Parish Constable Terrica Williams says renters currently have a safety net.
“Until city court opens back up, we will not be doing evictions,” Williams said.
The constable’s office, along with the sheriff’s office, are the only agencies allowed to physically remove people and their belongings during an eviction. Williams says you don’t have to worry about them showing up at your door... for now.
“Everybody should be following the guidelines of the Supreme Court right now. No matter where you live at, they should not be executing no evictions right now," Williams said.
Eviction courts are closed across the state at least through April 30. Management at Johnson’s apartment was informed that evictions are temporarily suspended.
