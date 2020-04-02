Studyville hopes to ease home-based learning challenge with online tutoring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite the closure of schools around Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, and the challenges that parents and students now face due to COVID-19, Studyville a new Baton Rouge business is offering live online tutoring.
Studyville is an academic lounge offering homework help and academic support to both middle and high school students.
“Our goal is to make learning and continued education possible and manageable for both parents and students, especially during this season.” Amanda Vincent said, founder of Studyville.
Online tutoring is available in a wide range of subjects with expert tutors, including high school and middle school level math, sciences, English, languages, and AP courses. A full list of online tutoring subjects is available at Studyville.com/schedule.
Tutoring sessions will be with a live tutor for one-on-one instruction, problem solving, homework help, or Q&A. Each session will be 30 minutes and is $30 per session. All sessions will be recorded for the student to refer and access later.
To get started, a parent or student can visit Studyville.com/schedule/ and select a subject that they need help in. Time slots will be shown for available tutors, and students can choose the time that works best for them.
Follow their social media accounts or join their email list for new developments and information about the grand opening of their physical location this Summer 2020.
