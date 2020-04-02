State warns disinformation about National Guard mobilization is circulating around the country

(WAFB) - Fearmongering posts and text messages falsely claiming the National Guard is mobilizing to enforce a nationwide quarantine are circulating social media and landing in inboxes around the country, La. state officials said.
The erroneous messages appear with an official National Guard insignia or the presidential seal. However, they also contain several capitalization and grammatical errors in most cases.
“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown,” states a tweet from the U.S. National Security Council.
“This fake message & similar messages have been circulating around the country for the past several weeks. Please make sure you are getting your info from legitimate sources,” states a tweet from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order that allows the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to activate the National Guard and reservists as a way to tap the country’s reserves of those who are enlisted and have medical capabilities.
