St. Amant man killed in Allen Parish crash

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A St. Amant man was killed in a crash along Hwy 113 in Allen Parish this morning, Apr. 2, 2020, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash along Hwy 113 about 4 miles north of Hwy 190 around 12:22 a.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, Brendan Lee Pecanty, 26, was driving his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck south when for unknown reasons he ran off the left side of the road and hit the embankment of a creek.
Troopers say Pecanty suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Pecanty and the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.