LDEQ asks you only flush toilet paper

Those who flush anything other than toilet paper can be contributing to the damage of their system without even knowing it. Flushing wipes, paper towels, disposable and non-disposable wipes and other non-flushable items can create what’s known as a “fatberg,” or a congealed mass that forms in a sewer system due to the combination of flushed non-biodegradable solid matter, such as wet wipes, grease and cooking fat.