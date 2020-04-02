Gov. Edwards launches new text alert system to give La. residents COVID-19 updates

“I encourage all Louisianans to sign-up for the new text alert system and stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information. We are all in this together, and having the most recent information is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “We have not yet begun to flatten the curve in Louisiana, and we need the people of our great state to be good neighbors, stay at home and socially distance themselves now more than ever.”