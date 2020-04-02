Gov Edwards: Expect a ‘huge spike’ in COVID-19 numbers Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, during a radio interview Thursday, April 2, warned the state will see “a huge spike” in the reported number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases when the official daily numbers are released at noon.
Edwards said the spike is because of an increase in the number of tests being processed across the state, according to an Associated Press report.
During his interview on WWL radio, the governor said a lot of the increased cases are among people who got sick days ago and are recovering at home in self-isolation.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.