Get creative! LSU Museum of Art goes online
LSU Museum of Arts (Source: LSU Museum of Arts)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 2, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 1:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With everything going on due to COVID-19, the LSU Museum of Art is offering for you to get creative at home!

Below are ways for you to be creative from your own home. Hopefully these virtual avenues will be a resource to creativity and learning during this time.

SKETCH CHALLENGE

Draw your surroundings in this style using any materials you have: whether it’s the outside of your home or your living room... the sky is the limit!

Clarence Millet (American, 1897­–1959), Bourbon Street, date unknown, oil on canvas, Gift of Susie Millet, Transfer from LSU Libraries’ Special Collections Department, LSUMOA 2006.7.2, © 2020 All Rights Reserved. Photo © 2020 LSU Museum of Art
STORIES IN ART ACTIVITY

Let’s look at the painting, Portrait of Lady with an Accordion to create a drawing and story of your own!

LSU Museum of Art (Source: LSU Museum of Art)

Click here for instructions

ART FACTS & FINDS

Learn about Richard Johnson’s work Encroachment on display in our current exhibition Living with Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections.

Richard Johnson (American, b. 1942), “Encroachment,” 2002, acrylic on masonite, Courtesy of Becky & Warren Gottsegen. © 2020 All Rights Reserved. Photo © 2020 LSU Museum of Art
Here are 3 interesting facts & finds about this piece & artist:

  • Johnson's painting style has been described as "abstract illusionism." His compositions are not about any real subject, but instead about creating a hyper-realistic feeling of dimension with color, texture, and spacial organization.
  • Notice in these detail shots how seemingly random geometric elements interact with each other to create a depth of space that floats off the page.
  • Johnson was a professor at UNO for 37 years and is part of the circle of New Orleans artists frequently collected together—George Dunbar, who is also featured in “Living with Art,” collected two paintings by Johnson. Johnson still has a studio on UNO’s campus where students can pop in to talk and share creative ideas.

Click here to learn more about living with art

TAKE A CLOSER LOOK

Learn about our upcoming exhibition Conspicuous: Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux and read our blog post on how to decipher her prints.

Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux (Source: LSU Museum of Art)

Click here to learn more

