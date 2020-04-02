Get creative! LSU Museum of Art goes online

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With everything going on due to COVID-19, the LSU Museum of Art is offering for you to get creative at home!
Below are ways for you to be creative from your own home. Hopefully these virtual avenues will be a resource to creativity and learning during this time.
SKETCH CHALLENGE
Draw your surroundings in this style using any materials you have: whether it’s the outside of your home or your living room... the sky is the limit!
STORIES IN ART ACTIVITY
Let’s look at the painting, Portrait of Lady with an Accordion to create a drawing and story of your own!
ART FACTS & FINDS
Learn about Richard Johnson’s work Encroachment on display in our current exhibition Living with Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections.
Here are 3 interesting facts & finds about this piece & artist:
- Johnson's painting style has been described as "abstract illusionism." His compositions are not about any real subject, but instead about creating a hyper-realistic feeling of dimension with color, texture, and spacial organization.
- Notice in these detail shots how seemingly random geometric elements interact with each other to create a depth of space that floats off the page.
- Johnson was a professor at UNO for 37 years and is part of the circle of New Orleans artists frequently collected together—George Dunbar, who is also featured in “Living with Art,” collected two paintings by Johnson. Johnson still has a studio on UNO’s campus where students can pop in to talk and share creative ideas.
TAKE A CLOSER LOOK
Learn about our upcoming exhibition Conspicuous: Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux and read our blog post on how to decipher her prints.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.