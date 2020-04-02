FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant, cloudy April day

By Diane Deaton | April 2, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 4:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will make a return Thursday after a fabulous first day of April.

Early morning temperatures starting in the low-to-mid 50°s.

No mention of rain in your Thursday forecast. Southeasterly winds will make things a bit more humid under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will top out in the upper 70°s.

Overnight lows will dip down to 59°.

Expect a sun/cloud mix Friday with a high in the lower 80°s. Still mainly dry, a spotty shower is possible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.