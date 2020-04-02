FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant, cloudy April day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will make a return Thursday after a fabulous first day of April.
Early morning temperatures starting in the low-to-mid 50°s.
No mention of rain in your Thursday forecast. Southeasterly winds will make things a bit more humid under partly cloudy skies.
Highs will top out in the upper 70°s.
Overnight lows will dip down to 59°.
Expect a sun/cloud mix Friday with a high in the lower 80°s. Still mainly dry, a spotty shower is possible.
