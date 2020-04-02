FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could see a little rain this weekend; no threat of severe weather

The Storm Team continues to get mixed signals for the weekend forecast. Morning starts both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s with afternoon highs around 80°. Unfortunately, forecast models continue to differ on the rain potential for both days. Set rain chances at 30% Saturday and 20% to 30% Sunday. The good news is severe storms and heavy downpours are not a concern and neither day looks like an all-day rain affair. In fact, some WAFB neighborhoods could get through both days without a drop.