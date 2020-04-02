FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could see a little rain this weekend; no threat of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds started rolling into the area by midday Thursday, with alternating partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. The cloud deck will continue to increase into Thursday evening and overnight.
It will be a muggier start Friday morning than what we enjoyed with the nice sunrises Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will begin under the clouds with daybreak temperatures around 60° for Baton Rouge. Friday stays cloudy to mostly cloudy through the day, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 80s, and you will notice a return of Gulf humidity. Most of the area stays dry through the day, although the Storm Team won’t rule out a shower or two during the afternoon.
The Storm Team continues to get mixed signals for the weekend forecast. Morning starts both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s with afternoon highs around 80°. Unfortunately, forecast models continue to differ on the rain potential for both days. Set rain chances at 30% Saturday and 20% to 30% Sunday. The good news is severe storms and heavy downpours are not a concern and neither day looks like an all-day rain affair. In fact, some WAFB neighborhoods could get through both days without a drop.
So stick with those weekend yard work plans and let’s hope the models come into better agreement Friday.
The First Alert Forecast calls for scattered rains Monday with highs in the low 80s followed by a drier Tuesday with just isolated showers. However, highs jump into the upper 80s Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered rains return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs Wednesday will approach 90°, but afternoon temperatures will ease back into the mid/upper 80s Thursday, then slip t the low 80s Friday.
The extended outlook into Easter weekend isn’t dry, but for now, the Storm Team is anticipating only isolated showers Easter Sunday.
