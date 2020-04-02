DOJ announces $5M+ in funds for La. public safety agencies for coronavirus response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday, April 2 that $850 million is being made available to public safety agencies across the country for the COVID-19 response. Louisiana is set to receive $5,039,792.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which is part of the recent stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump, will allow state, local, and tribal governments to apply for the funds immediately.
“My office remains committed to protecting the citizens and public safety professionals of the Middle District during this unprecedented crisis. This funding is a great resource to supplement Louisiana’s first line of defense in the fight against COVID-19, and I strongly encourage state and local agencies to apply for these funds," said US Attorney Brandon Fremin.
“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”
INFORMATION FROM THE DOJ
The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.
Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules. Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding.
