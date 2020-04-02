Congressman Graves answers questions CARES Act on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Garret Graves held a press conference via Facebook live on Thursday, April 2.
Congressman Graves spoke briefly about the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) and broke it down into three major components.
The first being, families will receive $1,200 stimulus checks from the IRS. Graves said, that the checks will go out in April, hopefully in the next three weeks.
Graves also stated that senior citizens will not have to do anything to apply for the stimulus check and are eligible for it. Also those who receive SSI are also eligible.
Second, the expansion of unemployment insurance adding an additional 25 weeks, as well as $600.
Third, the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), allows small businesses and sole proprietorship to apply for loans starting on Friday, April 3.
Starting April 10, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders.
During the hours-long Facebook Live event, Congressman Graves answered every question that was asked by viewers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.