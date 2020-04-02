Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with 22 days of Earth Day challenges

(WAFB) - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Earth Day Network has launched 22 days of Earth Day with daily challenges.
With each daily challenge individuals can take to fight climate change in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Each day will highlight an individual action people can take, no matter where they are.
The challenges fit into Earth Day Network’s S.A.V.E. framework for action for the 50th anniversary: Speak up, Act, Vote, Educate.
Topics will feature actions that bolster Earth Day Network campaigns like the Great Global Cleanup, Foodprints for the Future, and Earth Challenge 2020.
Also it fill focus on specific topics, like switching to renewable energy, adopting plant-based diets, and registering to vote.
“While we collectively take action as individuals to bend the curve and reduce the spread of coronavirus, we cannot lose sight of the bigger picture — our global climate crisis. Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network said.
Each challenge will be posted daily on Earth Day Network’s social media channels (@earthdaynetwork). Participants can get involved by following the channels and adding their actions with the hashtags #EarthDay2020 and #EARTHRISE.
“In the face of a challenge that forces us to stay apart, we offer challenges to bring the world together. This 22-day series will allow people to connect through challenges to take action right now, and every day, for our planet.” Rogers said.
Follow for the latest updates at earthday.org
