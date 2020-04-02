Capital Area United Way launches COVID-19 relief fund

The following information is from Capital Area United Way
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Area United Way has launched a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to aid the 10-parish service area in the recovery efforts from the novel coronavirus.
The funds raised through this process will be used to aid the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population that has been severely impacted by the coronavirus as well as the 211 operations that benefit the Capital area.
“The people of the Capital area have always come together in times of crisis,” said George Bell, President and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “This pandemic is different from the types of crises we have faced in the past, but I know our area will emerge stronger from this challenge, and I know we will be working together to continue improving the 10-parish area.”
Capital Area United Way has committed to match dollar for dollar up to the first $100,000 donated, and the Mosaic Company kicked off the fund with a $10,000 donation. The fund is open to private citizens as well as corporate donors who would like to donate.
“Our corporate partners are the backbone of what allows us to do the work that we do at Capital Area United Way,” said Amey Shortess Crousillac, Vice President of Resource Development. “In times of crisis, they have always stepped up to the plate to assist in our recovery efforts, and we know they will be standing with us now to assist the ALICE population bolster 2-1-1 operations for the future.”
The ALICE population makes up 45 percent of the Capital Area population, and they are struggling to make ends meet, have little to no savings, and are one emergency away from falling into poverty. This fund will greatly impact organizations that assist these residents on a daily basis.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.