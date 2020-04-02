BRPD: Fight leads to shootout on Juban Avenue; 3 charged

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gunfire on Juban Avenue Wednesday, April 1, led officers to charge Chrishawn Hatfield, 20, along with his associates, Dylan Curry and Ashton Hatter, both 17, with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Detectives learned Hatter and another man fought twice.
Hatter, Curry, and Hatfield returned to Hatter’s home on Juban Avenue afterward.
The other man and his friends returned to the man’s home at the opposite end of the block from Hatter’s home.
For unspecified reasons, shots rang out from both ends of the block, officers said.
Officers claimed Hatfield admitted to firing an AR-15 rifle.
Curry admitted he fired a gun also, officers claimed. Officers determined Hatter fired a gun based on alleged statements.
All three were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
