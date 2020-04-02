Baton Rouge receives $17.65 million to preserve public transportation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is getting $17.65 million of $25 billion awarded to help preserve public transportation through the COVID-19 pandemic.
That money will go towards operating expenses and supporting employees who may see reduced work or have to self-quarantine.
Some funds also can be used for expenses like extra hand sanitizer for the public and workers.
Funding is supported through the CARES Act.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao made the announcement Thursday, April 2.
Senator John Kennedy later announced the state was awarded $162.6 million.
