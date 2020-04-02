All ranitidine-based heartburn meds must be thrown out and pulled from shelves, FDA says

(WAFB) - Probes into cancer-causing impurities in ranitidine-based heartburn medications, some known by brand name Zantac, hit a peak Thursday, April 1 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced those medications must be disposed of in stores and homes.
Ranitidine in tablet or liquid form should be disposed of and not replaced.
Disposal instructions can be found by clicking the link here or clicking the link here.
Prescriptions should continue to be taken as directed until a doctor can recommend an alternative.
Similar drugs not found to contain the contaminant include, famotidine (Pepcid), cimetidine (Tagamet), esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid) or omeprazole (Prilosec), according to the FDA.
The contaminant is N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
The FDA states low levels of NDMA are commonly ingested in the diet, in foods, and in water. That low-level exposure would not be expected to lead to an increase in the risk of cancer.
However, sustained higher levels of exposure may increase the risk of cancer in humans.
Higher temperatures, such as those in distribution sites and through handling by consumers, can cause NDMA levels to increase in the recalled products.
NDMA levels can also increase as the product ages, according to the FDA.
Dozens of recalls have been linked to the same contaminant since 2019.
Health regulators initially said it was safe to continue taking the medications, but reversed the decision when new data became available.
Report adverse reactions to the FDA by clicking the link here.
