Mid-Tap holding drive-thru crawfish, jambalaya fundraiser to benefit cancer patients & employees experiencing hardship due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-Tap, a bar and grill in Baton Rouge known for its wide variety of self-serve beer taps, is holding a fundraiser to benefit cancer patients and employees of Mid-Tap currently experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bar is holding a drive-thru crawfish and jambalaya fundraiser called Beat Cancer, Beat COVID-19. The fundraiser will be held Thursday, April 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D.
Mid-Tap says proceeds will go towards patients and services at Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center as well as Mid-Tap empoyees.
Five-pound servings of crawfish and fixins’ will be sold for $15, while jambalaya dinners will be two for $10. Pre-orders can by placed by emailing info@midtapbr.com.
