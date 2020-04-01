Meeting room of Broadmoor United Methodist Church intentionally set on fire, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a church fire early Wednesday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Broadmoor United Methodist Church on MollyLea Drive was intentionally set on fire just after midnight on Wednesday, April 1.
Firefighters arrived to find a meeting room fully engulfed in flames. The room is not attached to the church. The building was a total loss.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was arson.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
