LSU announces spring intersession, as well as summer courses to be held online

As you know, scheduling is already under way for Spring Intersession, Summer Session, and Summer Intersession. Given the uncertainty we are facing about the recommended timelines for social distancing, it is difficult to plan for the future, but we must. We have made the difficult decision to move Spring Intersession, both Summer Sessions, and Summer Intersession to an online format. Making this decision now gives our faculty a chance to plan, and gives you a chance to make decisions about the types of courses you want to take before scheduling closes and before fee bills go out.