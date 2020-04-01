Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home to air statewide, commercial free

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB and its sister stations in Louisiana will broadcast a series of statewide virtual concerts.
Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will feature numerous artists based throughout the state singing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards, or wherever they find themselves quarantined.
Louisiana has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and the state-mandated shelter-in-place order has impacted every facet of daily life. These artists, who are donating their time and talent, have seen their work come to a halt with concerts and festivals canceled and music clubs closed.
The concert series is set to air for at least three consecutive weekends, starting Saturday, April 4 and will feature different artists each week as the shelter-in-place mandate stays in effect.
“Statewide, our dedicated journalists are doing an incredible job reporting the facts about COVID-19, but we know that information can sometimes by scary,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland. “While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture.”
Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will air on the below stations and digital platforms owned by Gray Television across the state:
- WVUE - New Orleans
- WAFB - Baton Rouge
- KALB - Alexandria
- KPLC - Lake Charles
- KSLA - Shreveport
- KNOE - Monroe
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.