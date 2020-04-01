Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home to air statewide, commercial free

Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home to air statewide, commercial free
Many Louisiana-based artists will perform from home for you to lift spirits during this difficult time. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | April 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 7:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB and its sister stations in Louisiana will broadcast a series of statewide virtual concerts.

Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will feature numerous artists based throughout the state singing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards, or wherever they find themselves quarantined.

The 30-minute commercial-free broadcast will be aired on WAFB Channel 9 at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and on WBXH on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. It will also be streamed through each station’s social media pages, websites, and on all its smart TV streaming devices.

WAFB to air Louisiana Rising: Songs from Home concert series Saturday and Sunday for next three weekends

Louisiana has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and the state-mandated shelter-in-place order has impacted every facet of daily life. These artists, who are donating their time and talent, have seen their work come to a halt with concerts and festivals canceled and music clubs closed.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

The concert series is set to air for at least three consecutive weekends, starting Saturday, April 4 and will feature different artists each week as the shelter-in-place mandate stays in effect.

“Statewide, our dedicated journalists are doing an incredible job reporting the facts about COVID-19, but we know that information can sometimes by scary,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland. “While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture.”

Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will air on the below stations and digital platforms owned by Gray Television across the state:

  • WVUE - New Orleans
  • WAFB - Baton Rouge
  • KALB - Alexandria
  • KPLC - Lake Charles
  • KSLA - Shreveport
  • KNOE - Monroe

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.