La. adding more workers to take unemployment applications

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 300 Louisiana state workers are transitioning to a new job: taking applications from people who don’t currently have a job.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Wednesday the unemployment office is simply overwhelmed by the “unprecedented” number of claims being filed from people who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the first week of March, the office received an average of 257 calls per day. That daily volume has now soared to about 7,750 calls per day, Edwards said.
To help with the high demand, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), which handles the process, is extending its hours to 7 p.m. and adding more server capacity for online applications, Edwards said.
The governor said the LWC has already paid $20 million in claims during the first three days of this week, compared to an average payout of $2.5 million for an entire week before the coronavirus pandemic.
To file for unemployment visit the LWC’s website by clicking here.
“We know it’s taking people multiple times to get through,” the governor said of the unemployment call center. “We ask for patience.”
