FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain creeps back into forecast by Friday and into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What a spectacular way to start the month of April! Wednesday was just about as perfect of a spring day as you could expect across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi!
There won’t be a lot to complain about Thursday either, although we won’t get the same sunshine and blue skies. The morning starts off mainly clear with temperatures in the low 50s for the Red Stick, but clouds will be increasing through the day. By the afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.
Friday also shapes up to be a mostly cloudy day and it gets a little bit warmer and a bit more humid too. Friday afternoon temperatures will reach 80° or more for many WAFB communities and the Storm Team can’t rule out a spotty afternoon shower or two, but most neighborhoods will stay dry.
The forecast for the upcoming weekend remains disappointingly unclear even though we are only a couple of days out. Forecast models continue to differ substantially as to how they handle the potential for rain Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. For the time being, the First Alert Forecast will call for scattered rains all three days, with a warming trend that has us into the mid 80s by Monday.
The Storm Team’s updated forecast also calls for a drier Tuesday and Wednesday than we had been posting, and the drier outlook for the middle of next week is accompanied by highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
The extended outlook for the remainder of next week brings scattered rains back Thursday and Friday, with hopes for a dry-out into the following weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.