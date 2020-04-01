FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much cooler start to April

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected on this first morning of April, it’s significantly cooler than it was just 24 hours ago.
Throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, temperatures are anywhere from 16-28 degrees colder than Tuesday.
With the passage of a cold front, we’re looking forward to a very nice spring day. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday. We’re looking at a seasonal daytime high in the mid-70°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a mild low of 54°.
A few more clouds move into the area Thursday and temps will be a bit warmer, but still a pleasantly dry day. Highs Thursday top out at 78°.
