Family of 6 escapes house fire Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of six narrowly escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the St. George Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 4:10 a.m. on April 1 on Rampart Court, off of Siegen Lane.
Officials say two adults and four children, ages three to 18, were able to escape “with literally the clothes on their backs.”
No one was injured in the fire, officials say.
Most of the house was destroyed by the blaze, causing a large section of the roof to collapse.
The fire was put out around 35 minutes later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family.
