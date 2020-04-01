Curfews issued in La. during COVID-19 pandemic

(WAFB) - Some parish leaders in Louisiana are issuing curfews amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This list will be updated as information becomes available. Parishes with curfews in place are listed alphabetically.
All pedestrian and vehicular movement is prohibited during curfew hours except for travel associated with fire, police, emergency, and hospital services.
ST. JAMES
- Curfew for all of St. James Parish, including Gramercy and Lutcher, begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
- The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until notice is given otherwise
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
- Curfew begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 1
- The curfew will run every day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
ST. MARTIN
- Curfew begins Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. for all parish residents, including those in Breaux Bridge, Cecelia, Parks, Henderson, and St. Martinville
- Curfew is in place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until lifted
WASHINGTON
- Curfew begins Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m.
- The curfew will be in effect from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.