BRG Foundation launches COVID-19 fund to support needs of hospital, staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Foundation has now established the COVID-19 Operations Fund to go towards the most immediate needs of the hospital.
“Right now, the hospital and our team’s needs are ever-changing and will continue to evolve,” said Erik Showalter, president of the Baton Rouge General Foundation. “The COVID-19 Operations Fund allows the hospital to address the most immediate needs as they arise, and money donated will be put to work directly supporting patients and providers.”
The fund could help in the purchase of supplies and equipment for workers, as well as more treatment spaces for COVID-19 patients. The fund also aims to help patients and essential staff. Thus far, the money has helped buy N95 masks and gloves, as well as meals for front line workers.
“While we are safe at home with our families, our healthcare providers continue to put themselves at risk by coming to work each day, battling on the front lines,” Showalter said. “They need our support more than ever, as they continue their tireless commitment to our patients.”
Anyone who wishes to donate to the fund can do so here, or text BRG to 22525 and specify that your donation is for COVID-19. Anyone with questions should call 225-763-4372.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.